Public protest against housing proposal at Bearsden

A group of determined residents are stepping up their campaign to stop the overdevelopment of Bearden and the surrounding areas.

They are being backed in their “Bearsdone and Milngone – Unless we Fight” campaign by East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson.

The group are currently objecting to Robertson Homes planning applications to build up to 200 homes on Thorn Road.

They say they will be holding a peaceful protest at 12 pm on Saturday, May 4 at Bearsden Hub at Bearsden Cross and are urging local people to turn out. Ms Swinson also intends to be at the protest.

The campaigners are calling on local people to join them to ensure the council understands the depth of feeling against the unpopular application. They say further new houses will add to already gridlocked roads and pollution as well as over-subscribed schools.

In total, the council have received 162 objections to the Thorn Road development in a few weeks – the application is due before the planning committee on May 9.

Alan Brown who lives near to the proposed site is one of the campaigners.

He said: “After we got in contact with Jo – she not only emailed her planning objection to East Dunbartonshire Council, she also wished us ‘the best of luck with our campaigning’.”

Alan added: “The Robertson Homes/Bearsden Golf Club expansion plan bisects the UNESCO boundary zone and is also well within 30 metres of the Castle Hill tree circle. This protection applies, absolutely, and without exception. It begs the question why East Dunbartonshire Council are even allowing this to go ahead.”