Public meeting tonight to help save Westerton Library

Campaigners fighting plans to close Westerton Library are holding a public meeting tonight (Monday, February 4).

Local group Supporters of Westerton Library is hosting the event at the library beginning 6.30pm.

One member of the group, Isabel Irving, said: “The meeting is to form a constitution which will allow us to fundraise and request grants, and the group would have to be consulted in any future proposed changes. We are keen to also take some positive action. Not just to prevent the closure but also to request more accessible opening hours.

“On the day of the meeting there will also be a chance for people who are unsure with computers to get guidance and some hands-on experience using the library computers, and there will be something to keep children entertained.”

In November, three libraries in Westerton, Lenzie and Milton of Campsire were all earmarked for permanent closure by East Dunbartonshire Leisure Trust, an arms-length company which operates library services on behalf of the council.

The decision has triggered grass roots campaigns in all three communities. The decision has also been attacked by some councillors and MSPs, along with trade unions and the Literature Alliancee Scotland.

The closures are part of a cost-saving effort designed to centralise East Dunbartonshire’s library services, focusing on larger lending hubs.