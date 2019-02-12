Public meeting to form new Bearsden pressure group against housing development

Bearsden residents, who campaigned against a residential development in the St Germains Loch area, are holding a public meeting tonight (Tuesday, February 12) to formally establish a new pressure group.

East Dunbartonshire Council refused planning permission for five blocks of flats and underground parking at the corner of Rubislaw Drive and Pendicle Road after receiving 150 written objections.

The proposals were also criticised by Jo Swinson MP, Ross Greer MSP and Westerton Community Council.

The public meeting, which will be held at Bearsden Bowling Club Hall in Station Road on Tuesday, February 12, from 7pm, will see St Germain’s Loch Action Group formally adopt a constitution, elect a committee and outline its goals of continued protection of the area surrounding St Germains Loch, which is bounded by Canniesburn Road, Drymen Road, Station Road and Pendicle Road.

Those attending the meeting are expected to include joint leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, Vaughan Moody (Liberal Democrat, Bearsden South).

Group member Jim Campbell commented: “We believe the developers will be back as they have invested heavily in purchasing Pendicle Road properties and undergoing the planning process, They will need to find a way to recoup these outlays.

“This pressure group will be different from a community council as it will be more focussed in its aims.”