Pub manager toasts success

A Bearsden pub and restaurant manager was a VIP guest at the House of Commons in London recently.

Callum Smith, who runs The Station in Bearsden, was presented with a certificate in Parliament by East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson in recognition of his success as part of an industry-leading programme for high performing young pub managers.

Five years ago, Stonegate Pub Company launched the Accelerator Programme, which was designed to fast-track the development of their high-performing deputy managers to become industry leading general managers.

Through this programme, Stonegate identify, support and train hundreds of young people.

The celebrations in Parliament marked the appointment of Stonegate’s 200th general manager through the scheme.

Homegrown talent now represents 28% of Stonegate’s managers.

Jo said: “I was delighted to present Callum with a certificate of recognition for his success on the development programme and for the excellent work he now does in running The Station in Bearsden.

“I was particularly impressed to hear that him and his colleagues had recently raised £1,500 for the Scottish Association for Mental Health.

“I wish Callum all the best for the future and hope he will continue to do important work in the local community.”

Callum and fellow graduates were given a tour of the House of Commons before the main event, hosted by Luton MP Gavin Shuker and Stonegate Chief Executive Simon Longbottom.

He said: “People are at the heart of what we do. We’re delighted to able to recognise the achievements of our incredibly hard-working Accelerators here at the House of Commons.

“The course is a shining example of how commitment in personal development can change people’s lives, as they fast become the company’s most promising managers and future industry leaders.

“Reaching our 200th milestone is a really proud moment for Stonegate and the House of Commons is a fitting place to celebrate.

“As well as being a memorable occasion for the Accelerators, we believe it is important to help MPs understand the vital role our firm and the wider pub and bar industry play in offering, not just jobs, but worthwhile progressive careers, with arguably the best opportunity out of any industry to go from the bottom rung right to the very top.”