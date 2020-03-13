Protest over threat to woodland

More than 50 Lennoxtown residents turned out to protest against what they have described as the planned “decimation” of woodland in their area.

MGL Developments have a felling licence for 80% of the extensive wooded area at Morrison Drive.

The developer intends to submit a planning application to East Dunbartonshire Council for residential development after a period of 12 weeks and consultation with the public.

But local residents are furious they want to axe the trees before they know for sure they will get permission to build.

They also claim the developers had planned last week to cut down all the trees rather than only those allowed in the felling licence and are concerned this will lead to flooding in the area.

Resident Ilona Wewiorski said: “They want to decimate our entire wood. And this is before the developers even have planning permission to build on this open space site – home to many species of wildlife and loved and used by walkers”.

The Herald contacted Scottish Forestry and a spokesperson said: “A felling licence is in place for the Morrison Drive site, although this expires on 5 May. The licence permits the felling of conifer trees only and carries an obligation for the site to be restocked through natural regeneration, which Scottish Forestry will monitor through inspection.”

A spokesperson for MGL said the company “is executing the felling license as per the requirements of Forestry Commission Scotland.”