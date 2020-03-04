Protected tree felled at site

Bearsden residents have expressed sadness after a protected tree had to be felled during the excavation of the former Brookwood Library site.

The “magnificent” Purple Beech tree had been there for more than 100 years, according to one local resident.

The former library was demolished some months ago to make way for a new nursery.

One local woman said: “I am sad and very angry. This was a beautiful tree.”

Her sadness was echoed by Councillor Duncan Cumming, Independent Councillor for Bearsden North.

He said: “I was very upset to learn of the removal of the tree, which has been an important part of the Bearsden landscape for a very long time.

“The Council has confirmed to me that a semi mature tree will be planted to replace the one that has been removed.

“The replacement tree would be monitored for a number of years to ensure that it is growing healthily.

“However, I do not believe any tree will take the place of the magnificent specimen that has been removed.”

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive, Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets, said: “East Dunbartonshire Council was committed to retaining the Purple Beech tree if at all possible and an arboriculturist monitored the tree at every stage.

“Following the demolition of the former Brookwood Library, further excavation was required at the foundations closest to the tree.

“It was confirmed that the root structure extended within the proposed building footprint.

“Damage to these roots would materially compromise the health and stability of the tree.

“A report was issued to the architect who presented a proposal for a semi-mature replacement tree of the same species on site.

“Whilst it is disappointing that the tree had to be felled, retaining it would have posed a risk to the building and occupants of the new Early Years Centre.

“Parts of the tree will be recycled into log seats, posts and climbing apparatus to ensure that it remains a key feature of the facility in the years to come.”