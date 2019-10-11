Property builders’ plans for another 750 homes for Muirhead

At the next North Lanarkshire Council planning meeting, councillors will consider whether to grant a request for planning permission in principle regarding the construction of approximately 750 homes at Muirhead.

The application, from Persimmon Homes, is on the agenda of the meeting which will take place at Motherwell Civic Centre on Thursday, October 17.

The proposed development would also contain provision for local shops, a health centre, a dentist, restaurant/cafes and nursery/day centres if required.

Council officers have recommended the application be granted, albeit subject to a list of 21 conditions.

The 49-hectare currently contains a farmstead and the land is used for grazing livestock. The site is bound by housing to the north, Johnston Loch and Lochend Road and housing beyond to the east, a Railway line, housing and agricultural land to the south and agricultural land to the west.

The current plan is to construct the housing in three phases, with the first of these being around 300 new homes.

The council has received 71 letters of representation regarding the proposals. Stepps and District Community Council and Gartcosh Residents Association are among those opposed to the plans.

Issues highlighted in objections include a lack of school capacity, potential traffic congestion, that the land is good for farming and should be maintained, concerns over construction noise and environmental impact including poorer air quality and an effect on wildlife.

Objectors also feel property values will be adversely affected, there are old mine workings on the site, Johnston Loch should be protected, potential for flooding, insufficient open space for children, a lack of water supply and sewerage, that adjacent villages will be negatively impacted, that a gas pipeline runs through the site.

Further objections claim the development would be out of character for the area, existing homes will lose attractive views and be overlooked, that the development is out of keeping with the Strategic Development Framework and that there are not enough buses serving the area.

A statement from the developers says: “The Design and Access principles allow the site to be developed from a strong vision and desire to create a viable new development which embraces the design principles of Designing Places and Designing Streets and delivers a strong, robust proposal which will provide vibrant and sustainable homes in a pleasant and safe environment for the future residents.

“The proposals respond to the needs and aspirations of the future residents and provide a design solution of high quality and adaptability within the context of its unique setting.”