Power cut plunges homes and businesses in Bishopbriggs and Bearsden into darkness

A power cut wiped out electricity in parts of East Dunbartonshire last night (Thursday, October 11).

Hundreds of homes were plunged into darkness, mainly in the G64 and G67 area of Bishopbriggs, though the G61 area of Bearsden was also affected.

It also hit the Asda supermarket at Bishopbriggs and the Leisuredrome.

SP Energy Network apologised for the power loss which happened around tea-time and said it was aware of a fault in the area.

In a message on social media to customers around 10pm, the network said: “Our team have altered the underground cable network in Bishopbriggs, Glasgow, Springburn and Bearsden and the power should be back on.”