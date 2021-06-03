Taking time to review consultation is a "victory for common sense"

Ferguson Avenue was recommended to lose its Townscape Protection Area status

The Historic Environment Designations review included recommendations to withdraw Local Garden and Designed Landscape status from the rural periphery of Mains Estate to the north west of Milngavie and also Tannoch Loch/ Barloch Moor area.

While, both the Keystone Road/ Avenue area and the Ferguson Avenue/Balvie Road area were to lose their Townscape Protection Area (TPA) status.

The LDP2 will be submited to the Scottish Government for examination this month.

However, the council has recognised there is not enough time to properly examine responses to the recommendations and doing so will now form part of the LDP3 process.

Thomas Glen, depute chief executive - Place, Neighbourhood & CorporateAssets, said: "At a meeting last Thursday, the council's Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets Committee agreed to consider the review as part of the LDP3 process.

"Consultation on the review was extended until May 31 and - due to timescales - it has not been possible to include that within the emerging LDP2.

"As the consultation has now ended, work will begin to analyse all responses. Thanks to everyone who contributed, and the review will form part of the LDP3 process, which will commence in 2022."

MHC group welcomed the council’s decision not to rush with examining the responses to the review.

Convener Eric Gotts said: “This is a victory for common sense. Many respondents to the LDP2 consultation based their case on the existing historic environment designations.

"It would not have been right for the council to include the findings of the review without examining the responses to the recommendations, some of which were very contentious.

"The hard won extension of the deadline for the consultation provided community organisations the necessary time to prepare robust responses and it is hoped the council bear them in mind when it continues the review process in the years to come."

"We are delighted the council has inserted into its LDP2 the commitment made in its Milngavie Town Centre Strategy to promote and further develop local arts and heritage assets, including the identification of additional space to showcase Milngavie's rich history in a suitable location.