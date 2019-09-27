Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP meets her match in Lenzie chess champ Aryan

Checkmate! Local MSP Rona Mackay came up against a young chess champ recently.

She visited Lenzie Chess Academy last week to present Aryan Munshi (11) with a special framed Parliamentary motion after he represented Scotland at an international chess competition.

Aryan, who has been attending Lenzie Chess Academy under the tuition of Harry Marron since he was eight, competed at the World Cadet Chess Championship in China in the under-12’s division. He played 12 matches in 12 days against the world’s best young chess players.

This is not the first time Aryan has played on an international stage. He also represented Scotland at the Lakecity Open International last year in India.

Ms Mackay said: “This is an amazing achievement by Aryan, and a credit to Harry’s coaching at Lenzie Chess Academy right here in Kirkintilloch. It was wonderful to congratulate Aryan on his success in person, and fascinating to hear him discussing tactics and game plans.”

The Chess Academy is run by Harry Marron, a former competitor, on Thursdays at Holy Family & St Ninian Church Hall at 6.30pm.