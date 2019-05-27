SNP tops EU election poll in East Dunbartonshire

The SNP has topped the poll in East Dunbartonshire in the European Parliament elections.

The party secured 13,414 votes, with a 34 per cent share of the vote.

In Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Jo Swinson’s UK parliamentary constituency, the Lib Dems came in second place – almost 3,800 votes behind – polling 9,615 (24.7 per cent).

The controversial Brexit Party were third with 4,787 (12.3 per cent).

The Conservatives took 3,925 votes and the Greens, 3,112.

Taking to Twitter after the result, Strathkelvin and Bearsden SNP MSP Rona Mackay said: “Excellent news! Well done to everyone who delivered leaflets, knocked doors, canvassed and manned polling stations.”

While Liberal Democrat Joint Leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, Councillor Vaughan Moody, said: “This is another stunning result for the Liberal Democrats. East Dunbartonshire is one of the most pro-Remain areas in Scotland, and our party has been strong and consistent in our stance on Europe.

“That position has been recognised by local voters here in East Dunbartonshire, with more than double the votes that Brexit got, and

even more remarkably almost the same amount as the combined total of the Greens, Labour and Conservatives put together.

Of the eligible electorate of 82,699 in East Dunbartonshire, a total number of 38,959 votes were cast in the European Parliament election, which gives a percentage poll of 47.1 per cent.

The SNP is on course to increase its number of MEPs from two to three in the European elections amid a collapse in support for Scottish Labour.

With 31 of the 32 Scottish council areas having declared their results, the SNP has 37.9% of the votes - up from 29% in the last EU election.

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has the second most votes and will have one MEP, as will the Lib Dems and Tories.

Labour is fifth with just 9.3% of the votes - down from 26% in 2014.

It means Labour will lose both of its MEPs in Scotland.

The Western Isles will not declare its result until later today (Monday), but it is unlikely to affect the overall Scottish result.