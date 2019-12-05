SNP candidate hits out as two hustings in East Dunbartonshire are cancelled

SNP General Election candidate Amy Callaghan has spoken of her disappointment at the cancellation of two hustings due to take place in East Dunbartonshire before the election on December 12.

The hustings, one organised by the Dunbartonshire Chamber of Commerce and one by the Woodhill Residents Association, were due to take place prior to the election, but have been called off, she says, due to some of the candidates from the other parties being unable to attend.

The only hustings held so far was in Kirkintilloch Baptist Church, where many local people attended, but neither Lib Dem Jo Swinson nor the Tory candidate were present.

Ms Callaghan said: “I am incredibly disappointed that the residents of East Dunbartonshire have been let down and won’t be able to quiz us all on issues of importance.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime and the least candidates can do is make themselves available to answer questions on policy and their commitment to being the MP for East Dunbartonshire.

“If the business community has any questions to put to me I will happily arrange to meet them and if any residents needs to discuss issues I want them to feel free to contact me by email, or by popping into our campaign hub in Townhead, Kirkintilloch”.

Woodhill Residents Association had organised one of the hustings for November 27 and Dunbartonshire Chamber of Commerce, for last night, Wednesday, December 4.