SNP candidate for East Dunbartonshire says she will “work tirelessly” for local people

The SNP’s candidate for East Dunbartonshire in December’s election is Amy Callaghan, who says she will “work tirelessly” for locals.

Amy said: “As a local community champion, constituency worker, and former carer, I’ve witnessed the unforgivable damage of Jo Swinson’s austerity on our communities. That ends now.

“As your local MP, I’ll work tirelessly to ensure those who need help, support and funding get it; to bring an end to the cruel universal credit that has plunged hundreds throughout East Dunbartonshire into poverty and to tackle our climate emergency, working towards the Scottish Government’s world-leading climate-change targets.

“I’ll stand up against the damaging impact of Brexit, protecting our communities and businesses from being removed from EU against our will. And unlike Swinson, I’d never press the nuclear button.

“For too long, Scotland’s been ignored and ridden roughshod over. We can choose a better path and put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands. That comes with electing me as your SNP MP. What the people of East Dunbartonshire deserve most of all, is a local champion who represents the best of our community; a local, accountable MP, who prioritises people over personal profile. That’s my pledge to you”.