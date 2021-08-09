MSPs nominate local hero for East Dunbartonshire
A search for 129 local community heroes has been launched by the Scottish Parliament.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 8:56 am
Updated
Monday, 9th August 2021, 11:51 am
Every MSP is being asked to nominate one of their constituents who have made an extraordinary contribution to the lives of other people living in Scotland locally or nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those selected by their MSP will be invited to contribute to the Parliament’s Opening Ceremony, an event which will take place in early October, to formally mark its the new session.
Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone said she was proud that the Parliament can play it’s part in celebrating and honouring those who have made such a positive difference.