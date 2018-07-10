MSP slams council over meetings held in private

MSP Rona Mackay has written to East Dunbartonshire Chief Executive Gerry Cornes to express her concern over the number of issues debated in private at the last full council meeting.

Ms Mackay highlighted two issues which she identified as being in the public interest and asked to be told of decisions taken.

She said: “The rise in the number of private meetings is alarming, particularly as openness and transparency are what the public rightfully expect.

“I cannot understand why so many meetings are held in private, as it is surely in the public’s interest to know how any decision will affect them and if it involves public money being spent. Why the secrecy? What have they got to hide?”