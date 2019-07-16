MSP highlights pet service for victims of domestic violence

Local MSP Rona Mackay wants to raise awareness of a temporary pet fostering service for victims of domestic abuse.

Charity Dogs Trust’s “Freedom Project”, a free and confidential service, has to date fostered 34 dogs and helped 23 people escaping violence. Ms Mackay said research has shown there is a strong link between the abuse of individuals and the abuse of pets. In an abusive relationship, perpetrators often use pets as a method of control.

She added: “The project enables those trapped in abusive relationships to utilise this vital service. It can relieve people of the pressure of worrying about pet welfare and allow them to focus on securing their own safety.

“As the project has recently been extended to the whole of Scotland, many may not be aware it exists.”

More info at moretodogstrust.org.uk/freedom-project/freedom-project