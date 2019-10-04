MSP calls for East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson to return £14k she accepted from the director of a fracking company

Local MSP Gil Paterson has again called for East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson to return the money she accepted from the director of Warwickshire-based Warwick Energy Ltd, a firm with fracking licences across England.

Mr Paterson, who previously wrote an open letter to Ms Swinson calling for the return of the £14,000 she received from the director of the fracking company, spoke this week in a debate in the Scottish Parliament to highlight, what he called “the hypocrisy” of Ms Swinson’s stance on the issue. The letter has not been answered.

During the debate, in which SNP Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse confirmed that the Scottish Government would not licence any fracking development in Scotland, Mr Paterson also pointed out that Ms Swinson had voted in favour of fracking when she was a Minister in David Cameron’s Tory/Libdem coalition government but professes to be against fracking.

In a statement to the Herald, Mr Paterson said: “I’m delighted that people and homes will be protected from the effects of fracking in Scotland because of the Scottish Government bans it.

“On the other hand, Jo Swinson, helped put in place the legislation to frack UK wide, votes for fracking, takes £14,000 from the director of a fracking company but expects us to believe she is against fracking. I don’t think so.”