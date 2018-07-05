MP Jo celebrates equality for women during ND week

Local MP Jo Swinson is supporting the inaugural celebration of National Democracy Week (ND).

The celebrations, which kicked off on Monday, July 2, commemorate the 90th anniversary of the 1928 Equal Franchise Act, which gave women the same voting rights as men.

National Democracy Week includes a range of events, talks, and fun activities to celebrate democracy in society, and is an opportunity for young people across the country to celebrate progress and champion future democratic participation.

Ms Swinson is encouraging schools and community groups in East Dunbartonshire to get involved in this week of celebration.

Commenting, Ms Swinson said:“The Equal Franchise Act of 1928 was a crucial mark of advancement towards gender equality in this country. The anniversary of this Act is a significant opportunity for us to recognise those who have championed progress, but also to reflect on the work there is still to be done.

“Regardless of who we are or where we are from, we must work together to ensure that every member of society has an equal chance to participate in our democracy and to have their say.

“It’s vital that we engage and connect young people in our democratic processes, particularly those who are not quite old enough to vote yet.

“I look forward to continuing to work with people across East Dunbartonshire towards a fairer and a more equal society.”