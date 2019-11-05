More than 1,000 affordable homes built in local area

The Scottish Government has delivered 1,059 affordable homes in East Dunbartonshire - including 870 for social rent - says Milngavie MSP Gil Paterson.

He said: “Too often, young people who’ve grown up in Milngavie & Bearsden and wish to set up house here, are priced out of the market. The availability of more affordable homes and houses for rent will do much to tackle this problem.

“We need a variety of different housing to meet the needs of all the people in our community, young and old.”

A recent report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation found that the main reason for lower levels of poverty in Scotland than in the rest of the UK is the lower cost of housing in Scotland.

The assessment comes in the annual state of the nation report entitled ‘Poverty in Scotland 2019’ which looks at how poverty has changed over 20 years of devolution.