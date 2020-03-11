Milngavie MSP claims Cllr Murray is a ‘hypocrite’

MSP Gil Paterson has penned an open letter to The Herald highlighting the “hypocrisy” of a Liberal Democrat councillor.

In a letter to the MSP, Councillor Susan Murray wrongly blamed the SNP Government for cuts to frontline services as opposed to the UK Government.

Mr Paterson pointed out it was the Liberal Democrats, by entering government with the Tories, which allowed an era of extreme ideological austerity to begin in 2010.

Councillor Murray’s party “sold out all their principles” and has a “downright cheek” for smearing the SNP and Scottish Government he said.

Commenting further, Mr Paterson said: “Councillor Susan Murray needs to be reminded it is her Liberal Democrats who began an era of austerity and cuts to Scotland by entering coalition with the Conservatives.

“Scotland’s budget has been hacked down year on year, in real terms – something Councillor Murray is acutely aware of but is choosing to forget in her political posturing.

“This sort of ridiculous hypocrisy is what makes the Liberal Democrats a laughing stock in Scotland and the rest of the UK, while the SNP receives record support.”

Councillor Murray replied: “Mr Paterson’s outburst is simply wrong. The Scottish Parliament Information Centre shows funding to councils has reduced by almost 4 pence in every £1 between 2013/14 and 2020/21.

“At the same time, funding to the Scottish Government has gone up by over 2 pence in the £1.

“Funding for council services is being diverted away from Councils by the SNP.

“Lib Dems support many of the progressive Scottish Government policies and councils should deliver services efficiently.

“But our local elected representatives should be fighting for a better deal for the people of East Dunbartonshire, not denying the facts.”