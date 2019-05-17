Local SNP MSP: ‘Make Scotland’s voice heard’ in Thursday’s European election

SNP MSP Rona Mackay has called on voters in Strathkelvin and Bearsden to back the SNP as the “only party in Scotland who can stop Brexit” ahead of Thursday’s European election.

The SNP’s manifesto was launched today (Friday) setting out the party’s key pledges in the election.

The 5,000-word document sets out the SNP’s four political priorities:

• To keep working with others across the UK to stop Brexit.

• Back a People’s Vote that will give the option to Remain.

• Offer people a choice of a future for Scotland as an independent, European nation.

• Support revoking Article 50 if a no-deal Brexit is the only alternative.

The document identifies six key policy pledges for SNP MEPs:

• CLIMATE – Support an EU-wide Green New Deal that recognises the scale of the climate emergency, and presses the EU and member states to increase the scale of their ambition accordingly.

• EU CITIZENS - Defend the rights of European Scots and their families, and support Scotland having powers to deliver our own tailor-made migration policy.

• FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT – Stand up for freedom of movement, and the ability of every person in Scotland to live, work, travel and study freely across the EU.

• SINGLE MARKET – Protect Scotland’s place in the single market as non-negotiable – whatever the outcome of Brexit.

• EDUCATION – Seek to preserve European funding to Scottish universities and the right of Scottish students to study in Europe through the Erasmus+ programme.

• FARMING AND FISHING – Be relentless in efforts to help the farming and fishing sectors flourish for the future - protecting vital markets for our food and drink exporters.

Ms Mackay said: “The European election on Thursday is our opportunity to make Scotland’s voice heard.

“71.4% of people in East Dunbartonshire voted to remain in the EU – just as an overwhelming majority did across Scotland.

“The SNP are the only party in Scotland who can stop Brexit.

“With both Labour and the Tories hopelessly divided, there is now a real chance to keep Scotland in the European Union.

“This coming Thursday we can send Theresa May a strong, resolute message: Stop Brexit and let’s keep Scotland at the heart of Europe.”