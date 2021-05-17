Local environment top priority for Milngavie's new MSP

Marie McNair, newly elected SNP MSP for Clydebank and Milngavie

Marie was victorious in the Clydebank and Milngavie seat at Thursday’s Scottish elections, holding it for the SNP after Gil Paterson retired after a decade as the local MSP.

The SNP polled 17,787 votes, compared to 12,513 votes for Labour's Douglas McAllister in second place.

Again, there was a high turnout of 70.8 per cent.

Afterwards, Marie told the Herald: “It is a huge honour to represent the constituency I grew up in and to be the first woman to be elected as our MSP. I will work hard for everyone, no matter how they voted.

“I will meet my promise of being accessible and focused on doing my best for our area.”

She added: “There is now a great deal to be done for our constituency and Scotland.

I will put COVID19 recovery first and work to make sure that we secure the best way forward for Bearsden North and Milngavie.

I will also vision beyond COVID19 for our constituency and go to work on the priorities of protecting our beautiful local environment, getting education back on track and ensuring we have health care services that meet the needs of our communities. I will be a strong voice locally and in the Scottish Parliament for Bearsden North and Milngavie.