Lib Dem candidate in Kirkintilloch urges SNP rival to stand aside in “bizarre” letter

An East Dunbartonshire Lib Dem councillor who is standing as a candidate in the general election has sent a “bizarre” letter urging her SNP rival to “stand aside.”

Susan Murray, councillor for Kirkintilloch East and North and Twechar believes that the SNP should follow the lead of the Green Party and Plaid Cymru - to give the Lib Dems a clear run at fighting Brexit in December’s election.

In a move that’s been described as “arrogant” and an “own goal”, she wants Stuart McDonald’s supporters in the North Lanarkshire constituency of Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East to vote for her instead.

Mr McDonald was the sitting MP, holding the seat in the snap 2017 general election by a 5,000 majority over his nearest rival, the Labour candidate. In 2017, the Lib Dems trailed in fourth place behind the Conservatives, securing just 1,238 votes in total.

Ms Murray said: “It is important that there is a democratic mandate to revoke Article 50 immediately.

“Only a Liberal Democrat Government will guarantee that Brexit is stopped and deliver a brighter future for our area in this election.”

However, an appalled Mr McDonald termed the bombshell correspondence as “bizarre” and “a real own goal.”

He added “The Lib Dem candidate doesn’t seem to understand electoral rules, nor indeed the constituency she is wanting to represent – where the Lib Dems came a distant fourth in 2017, with under 3% of the vote and a candidate who was so disinterested he didn’t even attend the count!

“The SNP is the only pro-EU party that can win this seat again.”

Meanwhile ,it has been confirmed that constituents will have a chance to quiz the candidates at a special hustings event which will be held in New Town Hall.

This will take place on Tuesday, December 3, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm

It has been organised by local activists from Women Against State Pension Injustice.

The final line-up of candidates to fight the Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East are: Roz McCall, Scottish Conservatives; Stuart McDonald, Scottish National Party; James McPhilemy, Scottish Labour; and Susan Murray, Scottish Liberal Democrats.