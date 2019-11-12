Greens announce election candidate for East Dunbartonshire seat

The Scottish Greens have announced their candidate for the UK general election in East Dunbartonshire on December 12.

Dr Carolynn Scrimgeour will contest the seat.

Carolynn said: “Voters across the country must be given the chance to demand action on the climate emergency, as it is the most pressing issue facing our country.

“I’m excited to run a positive Green campaign in East Dunbartonshire to say we need action, not words, to prevent irreversible climate change.

“We’re as committed as ever to ensuring Scotland’s future as an independent country in the European Union, but change to protect our planet cannot wait, and the Scottish Green New Deal we’ve proposed can start that action now.

“The loudest and clearest way to demand climate action is to vote Scottish Green on December 12.”

Carolynn Scrimgeour grew up in Bishopbriggs and now lives in Lenzie with her husband and 2 children.

She works as a doctor in Glasgow and has previously volunteered with a refugee charity.