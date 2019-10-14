EU nationals in East Dunbartonshire reminded to register with Settlement Scheme

EU nationals living in East Dunbartonshire are being reminded by the council to register with the EU Settlement Scheme.

Regular meetings with representatives from across key Council services have been taking place to ensure that planning for the impact of exit from the European Union is underway.

Lib Dem joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody said: “We’re keen to remind any EU nationals living in East Dunbartonshire to ensure that they have registered with the EU Settlement Scheme. Details are available on the Gov.UK website and there is also a link to this information from the Brexit pages of the Council’s website.”

Details of the EU Settlement scheme can be found at: www.gov.uk/settled-status-eu-citizens-families

Conservative joint Council Leader Andrew Polson added: “There is also a wealth of information on the Council website for businesses.”

Visit https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/business/brexit-businesses