Eight to fight East Dunbartonshire seat

Eight candidates are set to contest the East Dunbartonshire parliamentary seat at next month’s UK General Election.

The deadline to stand passed on Thursday and campaigning is now well underway in each constituency.

The four major parties - SNP, Labour, Lib Dems and Tories - are contesting all seats in the UK, while the Greens and the Brexit Party are focusing their efforts on two each.

In East Dunbartonshire, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson is hoping to hold on to the seat which she took back from the SNP at the snap General Election in 2017. She faces a challenge from Amy Callaghan of the SNP, Callum McNally of Labour (who contested the seat in 2017), Carolynn Scrimgeour of the Green Party and Pam Gosal of the Conservatives.

The other challengers are Donald Mackay of UKIP, Liam McKechnie of the Scottish Family Party and Rosie Dickson, Independent.

The election is on Thursday, December 12 - the first to be held in that month since 1923.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, November 26. Visit https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.