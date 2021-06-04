East Dunbartonshire parliamentarians warn deadline for EU Settlement Scheme nears

The deadline for the EU Settlement Scheme is June 30

Following the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, all EU, EEA and Swiss Citizens and their family members who were residents in the UK before December 31, 2020, must apply to continue living in Scotland.

Although recent Home Office figures show that around 900 people in East Dunbartonshire successfully applied to the scheme, there are fears that many residents are still unaware of this requirement.

MPs Amy Callaghan and Stuart McDonald and MSPs Rona Mackay and Marie McNair have made clear their desire to help all those who need it.

They stated: “While we believe European citizens shouldn’t have to apply to protect the rights you already have to live, work and study here, there is a requirement from the UK Government, however unwelcome, to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme.

“Let there be no doubt that Scotland is your home, you are welcome here and we want you to stay. However, with the deadline approaching, it is integral that all residents who haven’t already applied do so without delay if they wish to stay.

“If you remain unsure about any part of this process, please do not hesitate to get in touch and we will do all we can to assist.”