East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson under fire for refusing to back bid to protect NHS

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson has come under fire after the Lib Dems refused to back a bid last night (Wednesday) to protect the NHS from private companies putting profit before public health.

All 19 Lib Dem MPs abstained on the motion by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Parliament.

Every other party voted for the motion apart from the Lib Dems and the Tories, the latter voted against it.

Mr Corbyn called on MPs to back the idea of all NHS services being brought back entirely into public hands and to fully protect the NHS from all aspects of future post-Brexit trade agreements.

Labour were joined by the SNP, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party in backing the move.

The Conservatives voted against it and the bid lost by 310 votes to 282 votes.

Afterwards, Mr Corbyn tweeted: “The Tories just voted against Labour’s motion to safeguard our NHS from being sold off to US corporations in a Johnson-Trump trade deal. And the @LibDems, who voted to privatise the NHS when in coalition, abstained.”

While Labour MP Jonathan Ashforth said: “Tory MPs have refused to safeguard the NHS from a Trump deal sell off that locks in privatisation.

“The actions of Tory MPs and inaction of Lib Dems who abstained, risks further privatisation of our health system and could open the door to US pharma forcing our NHS into buying more expensive medicines.”

The Herald contacted Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson’s office this morning (Thursday) and is awaiting a response.

However, in response to criticism, Caron Lindsay wrote on the Liberal Democratic Voice website: “We have good form on the NHS and trade deals.

“For a start, we have on very many occasions challenged the government on exactly this point. We do not want to see the NHS undermined by Donald Trump.”