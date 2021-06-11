Deadline nears for Scottish Youth Parliament election nominations

Charlotte Boyle was elected to the Scottish Youth Parliament in 2019

The elections take place every two years, with former St Ninian’s High pupil Charlotte Boyle being elected for Strathkelvin and Bearsden in 2019.

She said: "I stood to be an MSYP as I have always been interested in getting young girls more involved in politics.

"I found the election process very simple and there was always help along the way if I needed it.

"Being a part of the SYP has given me the chance to meet local politicians and put forward my own members' motion. I would encourage anyone who is thinking about running to go for it!"