Deadline nears for Scottish Youth Parliament election nominations
Anyone aged 14-25 who wishes to stand in November’s Scottish Youth Parliament elections has until June 30 to return the Expression of Interest Form.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 2:53 pm
The elections take place every two years, with former St Ninian’s High pupil Charlotte Boyle being elected for Strathkelvin and Bearsden in 2019.
She said: "I stood to be an MSYP as I have always been interested in getting young girls more involved in politics.
"I found the election process very simple and there was always help along the way if I needed it.
"Being a part of the SYP has given me the chance to meet local politicians and put forward my own members' motion. I would encourage anyone who is thinking about running to go for it!"
For more information visit https://syp.org.uk/get-involved/have-your-voice-heard