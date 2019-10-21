Councillors split over Milngavie home extension plan

An application for an extension to a Milngavie house split East Dunbartonshire planning councillors recently.

The East Dunbartonshire Planning Local Review Body met recently to look at a number of planning applications which had previously been refused.

An application for a single storey side extension at 20 Tambowie Avenue in Milngavie split the review body. Councillor Jim Gibbons argued in favour of the proposal and the six members were tied at three votes in favour and three against, but convener Rosie O’Neil used her casting vote to refuse the application.

A proposed first floor side extension and dormer windows at 2 Forth Road in Torrance was rejected unanimously by the board.

The decision on an retrospective application to convert a garage at 7 Luggie Avenue in Lenzie into accommodation has been postponed to allow further information to be gathered.

Members of the review body will make a site visit to Woodburn Fishery in Milton of Campsie before making their decision om whether a new house can be built there.