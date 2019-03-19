Police warning over bogus window cleaners operating in East Dunbartonshire

Police are warning people to beware of bogus window cleaners knocking on doors.

Complaints have been made to officers about the fraudsters claiming to be collecting “unpaid debt”, particularly in the Milngavie area.

Elderly residents are particularly vulnerable.

If you have any information, call police on 101.

A police spokesperson said: “If in doubt, do not open your door”.

East dunbartonshire Council said that all local window cleaners need to be licensed by the counci. They should always be in possession of a licence and have a photographic badge which is issued by the councii.