Police release images of man they want to speak to after Bearsden house break-in

Police are releasing images of a man they believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries into a theft from a house in the Bearsden.

The robbery happened at Henderland Road in the early hours of Wednesday, October 3.

Numerous high value items and a motor vehicle belonging to the householder were stolen.

The car was recovered later that day in the Knightswood area of Glasgow.

Police Scotland are keen to speak with the man pictured as they believe he may have information to assist with their enquiries.

Any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who has information is asked to contact Govan Police Station through 101 quoting reference number BF00231018. Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.