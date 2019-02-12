Police race to Scotmid in Bearsden after reports of ‘armed robbery’

Police raced to Scotmid in Bearsden last night (Monday) after reports of a possible armed robbery.

Officers confirmed they were alerted to an incident at the Scotmid store on Ledi Drive at about 7.15pm.

A cordon was put up around the area and local people on a community Facebook group reported seeing up to five police vehicles “racing” to the scene.

One posted: “Scotmid closed off just now. Not sure what has happened but it’s been taped off with police vans at the location. Just hope all staff and anyone else not injured harmed.”

Another member suggested staff may have been held up “at gunpoint”.

No one is believed to have been injured.

This morning, another local person posted: “I live across the road and watched it all night. Police were everywhere.”