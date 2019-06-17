Police plea as man fights for his life after stabbing at Westerton train station

Detectives have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to a stabbing at Westerton train station, as the victim fights for his life in hospital.

Around 1.15am on Sunday, June 16, a man received a single stab wound following an altercation with another man who was part of a bigger group.

The victim remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment to life threatening injuries.

Detectives are urgently appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch. Likewise, they are releasing a description of three men and one woman they want to speak with in connection.

The first man was white of a slim build, he was in his late teens and was wearing a black baseball cap, black jumper, black body warmer and black jogging bottoms.

The second man was white of slim build, late teens and had short dark shaven hair. He was wearing a grey jumper with red, white and black shapes on the chest, and blue jogging bottoms and grey trainers.

The third man was white, of large build, late teens and wearing a black and olive green North Face jacket and black trainers.

The woman was white of slim build, late teens and had long dark hair. She was wearing a yellow/green jumper, blue jeans and blue and white trainers.

DC Lorna White from British Transport Police, said: “This was a very serious incident and we are urgently appealing for witnesses to get in touch. In particular, we are keen to trace the driver of a dark coloured taxi which dropped off the suspect at the station just moments before the assault at approximately 1.15am. If you were this driver, or were near to Westerton station please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information, or who recognises someone matching the above descriptions should contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 37 of 16/06/2019. Or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.