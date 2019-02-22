Police plea after woman dies in fall from block of flats at Royston

Detectives investigating the death of a 30 year-old woman in Royston are re-appealing for any information.

Around 5.15pm on Monday 18th February 2019, the 30 year-old woman fell from the 11th floor of a block of flats in Charles Street, Royston. Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where she was pronounced dead. Police are currently treating the death as suspicious.

The woman can now be named as Alem Shimeni. She was from Eritrea, and had been living in the Milton area of Glasgow.

Detective Inspector Aileen Boyle from the Major Investigation Team said: “Officers are continuing to gather every detail possible on Alem’s death. This is a very busy area and I am sure that there are people who may have witnessed this incident who have not yet come forward to police. The detail they hold could be vital to this investigation and I would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.

“We understand that the local community will be concerned about this incident and I would like to reassure them that our enquiries are progressing and we will do everything we can to find out the circumstances surrounding Alem’s death. There are additional police patrols in the area, and an incident caravan at Charles Street. We would ask anyone with concerns to speak to these officers.”

Anyone with information should contact the incident room via 101 quoting reference number 2534 of 18th February. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be provided anonymously.