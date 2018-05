Police are appealing for help from the public in tracing relatives of 53-year-old man who was found dead.

Kenneth Shaw passed away at his home in Paisley, on Monday, April 23.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

He is believed to have family in Ayrshire, Renfrewshire and Glasgow.

Anyone who has knowledge of Kenneth’s relatives is asked to contact Paisley Police Office on 0141-532-6003 or 0141-532-5958 during office hours, Monday to Friday.