Police plea after man dies in Glasgow hospital

Police are appealing for help in tracing relatives of a 52-year-old man who died recently in hospital.

Robert Edgar passed away within the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Sunday, December 2.

He previously resided in the Paisley area.

Officers said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

It is believed that Robert had a daughter by the name of Kelly Ann.

Anyone who has knowledge of Robert’s relatives is asked to contact the Administration department at London Road Police Office on 0141-532-4765.