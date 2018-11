Police are appealing for help after a break-in to a Bearsden sports centre.

The Allander Sports Centre at Milngavie Road was targeted overnight on Saturday, November 24 and Sunday, November 25.

It is believed the thieves may have been disturbed as there was no damage and nothing was stolen from the premises.

If anyone saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of the centre, please contact Milngavie police on 101.