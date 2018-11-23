Police plea after break-in to Lenzie home and car stolen

Police are appealing for information after a house at Lenzie was broken into and an Audi car stolen from the driveway.

The break-in and robbery took place on Wednesday, November 21.

The thieves entered the house at Linnet Drive, Woodilee between 4am and 8.30am. They stole the car keys before making off with the white Audi Q3.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the street around 5.20am.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries and studying CCTV footage from in and around the local area.

“Around 5.20am a man was seen acting suspiciously in the street and he is described as white, between 5ft 7 – 5ft 10 inches in height and of slim to medium build. He was wearing a black padded jacket, dark-coloured jogging trousers and Nike trainers.

“He wore a scarf covering his face.

“I would urge anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area of Linnet Drive in Lenzie between 4am and 8.30am on Wednesday morning, or who may have seen a man matching the description given to contact officers.

“Anyone with information on this crime should contact Kirkintilloch Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 0553 of 21st November. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”