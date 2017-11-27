Police investigate Lenzie shooting

Police are appealing for information after a gun was fired at a car in Lenzie on Thursday, November 23.

The drama happened at around 8.45pm when police received a report of the crime in Langmuirhead Road.

The 33-year-old driver was uninjured and managed to drive off before crashing his car near to the roundabout on Lumloch Road and making his way home on foot.

The incident is being treated as attempted murder and extensive enquiries are underway to trace whoever is responsible.

At around 8.50pm fire services were called to a report of a silver Mazda 2 vehicle on fire in a small entrance road just off Lenzie Road, near to McCallums Caravans.

Detectives believe this vehicle may have been involved in the incident in Langmuirhead Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team (WEST), said:

“Thankfully the victim was not injured during this incident but we could very well have been dealing with a far more serious outcome and this type of reckless behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Extensive enquiries are underway to find these cowardly individuals and it is absolutely imperative that anyone with information comes forward to help the police.

“We believe that the silver Mazda found burnt out may have been travelling in convoy with another vehicle prior to the incident taking place. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area, particularly around Lumloch Road, between 6pm and 8.45pm hours and may have noticed any vehicles acting suspiciously, or anything at all out of the ordinary, to please get in touch.

“There will be additional police patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to approach the officers who will be happy to assist. Information from members of the public is the key to us finding the people responsible for this crime, and no matter how insignificant it may seem, if you saw anything at all please let us know as it could prove vital to our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team (WEST) via 101, quoting incident number 3487 of Thursday 23 November 2017. Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”