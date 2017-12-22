Police in plea after elderly man assaulted in his own car

Police are appealing for information after an elderly man was seriously assaulted in his car yesterday.

Around 1430 hours on Thursday afternoon, the 73-year-old man was sitting inside his parked yellow SKODA Fabia car at St James Road, Glasgow using his mobile phone when two men opened the driver’s door and assaulted him with a sharp implement.

They both then made off on foot leaving the man with a serious facial injury.

The 73 year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and released, however he will require further treatment.

The suspects were both wearing dark clothing and had hoods up which disguised their faces.

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV in the area and are making door to door enquiries.

Detective Constable Vicky Martin, Greater Glasgow CID, said:

“This was a callous attack on an elderly man who has now been left with serious facial injuries.

“We still have to establish exactly why this assault took place, and therefore we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to think back. The attack took place in a busy part of the city, near a college and a university. Did they see two men approaching a yellow car?

“We would ask anyone with any information to contact us.”

Anyone with any information should contact Stewart Street Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2044 of Thursday 21 December 2017. Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.