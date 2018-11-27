Police hunt sex attacker after woman (81) assaulted in her Bearsden home

Police are hunting a sex attacker who assaulted an elderly woman (81) at her home in Bearsden last night (Monday, November 26).

He is believed to be the same man who attempted to force his way half an hour earlier into another elderly woman’s home in a nearby street.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area.

Shortly after 7.35pm last night, the 81-year-old woman answered the door of her home at Clathic Avenue to a man who said he was carrying out a survey.

He attempted to force his way into the property and when the woman stopped him from gaining access, he sexually assaulted her and is believed to also have exposed himself. He then ran from the scene.

He is described as being of Asian appearance, aged between late teens to late 20’s, about 5’8”-5’9” in height, medium build with dark hair which was swept to the side.

A man of similar description is also believed to have tried to force entry to the house of another elderly female in Oronsay Crescent in Bearsden about half an hour earlier.

He was acting aggressively and also said he was carrying out a survey in the area.

A similar incident also happened on Saturday night (November 24) when at around 8pm, a man fitting the same description attempted to gain entry to the same house in Oronsay Crescent.

Once again he told the elderly woman, who had answered the door, that he was conducting a survey.

On both occasions the man left the Oronsay Crescent area and the woman was not assaulted.

A team of uniform and detective officers is carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the man responsible for last night’s horror incident.

Door-to-door enquiries and a review of CCTV footage are being carried out.

Police are warning residents to be vigilant when answering their door, particularly at night.

Inspector Ewan Henderson, from Kirkintilloch Police Office, said: “As a result of these incidents we have increased high-visibility uniformed patrols in the area to help re-assure local people.

“We believe the same man was present at the time of all three incidents and I would urge householders to be cautious if someone they are not expecting comes to their door.”

Detective Inspector Kevin Gilmour, the officer in charge of the investigation, added: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Clathic Avenue around the time of the assault or in Oronsay Crescent at the time of the earlier incidents to contact Police Scotland.

“If you recognise the description of the man or have information about his identity please get in touch.”

Police Scotland can be contacted via 101 – quoting reference PS-20181126-3561 or information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.