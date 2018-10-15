Police called after clash between two men in Lenzie school playground

Shocked youngsters watched as two men brawled in the playground at a Lenzie primary school in what is believed to have been a row over driving.

The pair clashed after the bell rang for morning lessons at Lenzie Meadow Primary School on Wednesday, October 10.

One of the men is alleged to have been headbutted, although police say no one was injured.

It is understood the incident was triggered over accusations the alleged victim drove his car too close to pupils making their way to class.

Police spoke to witnesses after the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Around 9.05am on Wednesday officers attended Lenzie Meadow primary after a complaint of a minor assault was made.

“No one was injured and enquiries are ongoing.”

East Dunbartonshire Council’s education boss Ann Davie said: “As this is a Police Scotland matter, it would be inappropriate to comment.”