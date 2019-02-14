Police appeal for help in Milton murder hunt

Detectives investigating the murder of Billyjoe Bates are re-appealing for information, nearly three months on from when he was found seriously injured in the Milton area of Glasgow.

Emergency services were called after 28 year old Billyjoe was discovered by members of the public in Ashfield Street at its junction with Kippen Street around 2.30pm on Sunday 18 November 2018.

He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he later died in the early hours of Thursday 22 November 2018.

Detective Inspector Scott McCallum from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team (West) will revisit the scene on Friday 15 February 2019, to specifically appeal for information regarding two men who were seen in the area around the time Billyjoe was found injured.