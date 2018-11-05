Police appeal after man is found dead at home

Police are appealing for information from the public after a man was found dead in his home.

They are looking for help to help trace the relatives of the 44 year-old who died in the Kinning Park area of Glasgow.

Darren Gilchrist was found dead within his home on Paisley Road on Monday 29 October 2018.

He is thought to have relatives in the Renfrew or Johnstone area.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone who has knowledge of Darren’s relatives is asked to contact London Road Police Office on 0141-532-4644 Monday - Friday between the hours of 0700-1600.