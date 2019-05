Police are appealing for help from the public after a man was found dead at his home yesterday.

Officers are trying to trace the relatives of 68-year-old Thomas Singleton who passed away at Baldwin Avenue, Knightswood, Glasgow on the Thursday, 23rd May 2019.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Anyone who has knowledge of Thomas’s relatives is asked to contact Constable Kenneth McKenna at the Administration Department at London Road Police Office on 0141-532-4681.