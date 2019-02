Police are appealing for help to trace the relatives of a man who has been found dead.

Craig Clark (66) died within his home address in Oakfield Avenue, Kelvingrove, Glasgow on Wednesday 13th February 2019.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

It is unknown whether Craig had any surviving relatives.

Anyone who knows Craig is asked to contact the Administration Department at London Road Police Office on 0141 532 4681.