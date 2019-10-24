Police appeal after distressed Vietnamese girl found near Tesco supermarket at Maryhill

Police are appealing for information after a distressed Vietnamese girl was found near Tesco at Maryhill early today (Thursday, October 24).

The girl, aged around 16, was found at Garrioch Road near to supermarket at around 12.45am on Thursday, 24 October.

She is described as approximately 5’3, slim build with dark shoulder length hair. At the time she was wearing black leggings, a pale pink long sleeved top and white socks.

Detective Inspector David McGregor said: “The woman who was found by a member of the public, was very upset, but physically unharmed. She had walked to Garrioch Road from an unknown location.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the woman prior to her being found in Garrioch Road. If you were in the area around that time or may have passed this distressed woman as she walked to Garrioch Road we would like to speak with you”.

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0108 of 24 October. Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.