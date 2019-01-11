Plea to help trace woman missing after leaving Stobhill Hospital

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman missing after leaving Stobhill Hospital on Saturday.

Frances Henry (50) left the hospital around 1.30pm.

She failed to return that evening and was reported missing to police.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her, with the last confirmed sighting of her in Harmony Drive, Govan, around 12:40pm on Monday 7 January 2019. They are continuing to check CCTV footage.

Frances is black, around 5 ft. 2 inches in height with stocky build and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow top, purple/burgundy coloured trousers and a long, grey and black cardigan.

Frances has gone missing before but she has been out of contact for some time now which is unusual and concern is growing.

She previously lived in Govan and often visits that area.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen Frances or if anyone has any information or knowledge to contact them at Baird Street Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3157 of January 5.