Plea from Rob Roy FC manager: “Rally round Rabs”

The manager of historic Rob Roy FC is appealing to the community to rally round the club as it waits for a new multi-million community sports facility to be built.

Rabs have been forced to lodge with local rivals Cumbernauld since Adamslie Park closed in 2014.

Speaking to the Herald this week, Stewart Maxwell said he wanted to remind local people of the “precarious position of the 140-year-old club”.

He is appealing to the community to rally round Rabs.

He said: “We have to pay Cumbernauld to use their facilities – we really are living hand to mouth and if we didn’t have such a good president in Neil Anderson, I don’t know what we would have done.”

In July last year, East Dunbartonshire Council gave the green light for an ambitious two-phase programme which will see Rob Roy housed at a new sports facility in the centre of Kirkintilloch, near the canal marina.

Stewart said the club was waiting for legal issues to be formalised with the council and meetings were taking place regularly with officials.

He added: “I am so passionate about this club and I can’t stress enough how vital this facility is for its future and the benefit it will have to the local community. I understand legal issues have to be gone through but I feel local people need to understand the precarious position of the club I really hope work can be started on the stadium soon.”

Rabs have had to cancel a vital annual fundraising event because of a lack of support which will add more financial pressure on the club.

A post on its Facebook page read: “With great regret Kirkintilloch Rob Roy have had to cancel annual sportsmans dinner on 23rd of February due to lack of ticket sales. Massively disappointing response from supporters and local residents. It’s a big financial lifeline to the club.”

Council boss Thomas Glen said: “Council officers are continuing to engage regularly with the club’s project manager and are awaiting further updates on the finalised specification and costs. This will allow us to agree a mechanism and timescale for progressing the procurement to enable us to move into the development phase.

“Timescales for the start of any construction period will be dependent on confirmation of costs and overall funding.”